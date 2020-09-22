BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:15 P.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, that his country eliminated the leader of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani, because he was “the number one terrorist in the world,” and uprooted Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) from its roots in Syria and Iraq.
In his speech to the seventy-fifth session of the United Nations General Assembly, Trump said, “We withdrew from the failed Iranian nuclear deal and imposed massive sanctions on the first state sponsor of terrorism, and got rid of the number one terrorist in the world, which is Qassem Soleimani.”
“We uprooted the caliphate of ISIS from its roots and we killed its founder and leader [Abu Bakr] al-Baghdadi,” he added.
On January 3, the USA carried out an air strike near Baghdad airport, killing Soleimani, and the deputy commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and their companions.
The attack prompted a major response from the IRGC, who fired 19 missiles towards the U.S. forces in Iraq on January 8th.
