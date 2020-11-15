BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump and ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton have been exchanging insults over the last few days, culminating in a Twitter war of words.

On Sunday, Trump attacked Bolton over his war hawk policies, while insulting his intelligence.

According to Trump, “John Bolton was one of the dumbest people in government that I’ve had the ‘pleasure’ to work with. A sullen, dull and quiet guy, he added nothing to National Security except, ‘Gee, let’s go to war.’ Also, illegally released much Classified Information. A real dope!”

Previously, Bolton tweeted an article that called on Republicans to abandon Trump in order to save the party.

“There’s a huge price the GOP will pay if they refuse to abandon President Trump and accept Joe Biden as President-elect. More from me in an interview with

@nprinskeep on @NPR,” Bolton said.

Bolton served as the U.S. National Security Adviser under Trump before his rift with the president earlier this year.