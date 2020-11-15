BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump and ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton have been exchanging insults over the last few days, culminating in a Twitter war of words.
On Sunday, Trump attacked Bolton over his war hawk policies, while insulting his intelligence.
According to Trump, “John Bolton was one of the dumbest people in government that I’ve had the ‘pleasure’ to work with. A sullen, dull and quiet guy, he added nothing to National Security except, ‘Gee, let’s go to war.’ Also, illegally released much Classified Information. A real dope!”
Previously, Bolton tweeted an article that called on Republicans to abandon Trump in order to save the party.
“There’s a huge price the GOP will pay if they refuse to abandon President Trump and accept Joe Biden as President-elect. More from me in an interview with
@nprinskeep on @NPR,” Bolton said.
Bolton served as the U.S. National Security Adviser under Trump before his rift with the president earlier this year.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.