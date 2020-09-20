BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:15 P.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday, that he may receive the Nobel Prize for his contribution to “ending the massacres” between Serbia and Kosovo.

“Next story I’m sure it’s a Nobel Prize for peace. We are stopping mass killings between Kosovo and Serbia. They have been killing each other for so many [years]. They are going to stop killing. I said ‘fellas, let’s get together.’ You know, they’ve been doing it for hundreds of years frankly under different names,” Trump said.

Trump said at the beginning of this month, that Serbian President Alexander Vucic and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo Abdullah Hoti signed in Washington an agreement on economic cooperation between Belgrade and Pristina.

On Sunday, the spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department, Morgan Ortagus, said that Washington welcomes Serbia’s intention to fully include Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

“Serbia’s announcement that it will list Hezbollah as a terrorist organization is another important step limiting the ability of this Iran-backed terrorist group to operate in Europe, ” Ortagus said.

“This important measure was announced as part of President Trump’s historic commitments on a wide range of issues. Economic normalization between Serbia and Kosovo, as well as among the measures taken by the two countries to help achieve peace in the Middle East,” Ortagus said, as reported by the State Department’s official website.

“There is no doubt that the doors are closing in the face of Hezbollah’s operations in Europe, as it continued to plan terrorist attacks, obtain military technology and collect much-needed funds. The measures taken by Germany and Lithuania against Hezbollah have recently followed those taken by the United Kingdom and Kosovo last year,” she added.