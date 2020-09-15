BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that he discussed assassinating Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in 2018, CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins reported on Tuesday.

“I would have rather taken him out. I had him all set. Mattis didn’t want to do it,” Trump said, calling former Defense Secretary James Mattis “highly overrated”.

However, in 2018, the U.S. President denied that he considered assassinating the Syrian President after he accused the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) of using chemical weapons in Douma.

The U.S. did launch a powerful attack on Syria after accusing the Syrian government of carrying out a chemical weapons attack in April 2018; however, it was limited to military installations across the Arab Republic.