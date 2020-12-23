BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – US President Donald has accused the Egyptian Ministry of Defense of using US aid to buy Russian military equipment.

Commenting on the draft resolution approved by Congress regarding the Covid-19 aid package, Trump said that members of Congress had not even read the contents of the bill, which, according to him, includes “$85.5 million to aid Cambodia, $134 million for Myanmar, and $1.3 billion to Egypt, where the Egyptian army will go out to buy almost exclusively Russian military equipment, $25 million for democracy programs in Pakistan, and other unnecessary items for relief from the coronavirus.”

Egypt has recently acquired Russian-made Su-35 jets, which are expected to arrive inside the North African nation in 2021. They have also purchased missiles and other types of weapons from the Russian Federation, despite receiving financial aid from the United States.

Over the last few years, the Egyptian military has increased their purchases from Russia, making them one of the largest arms Russian arms buyers in Africa.

Trump threatened not to sign a bill worth $892 billion to help Americans from the repercussions of the coronavirus, and called for it to be amended.

“The bill that they are now planning to send to my office is very different from what was expected … it is really a disgrace,” he said.