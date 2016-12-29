BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 A.M.) - The jihadist rebels in rural Damascus decided to take out their frustrations over recent battlefield setbacks against one another, resulting in a violent confrontation between some of the largest opposition factions near the Syrian capital.

On Wednesday, Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham (formerly Al-Nusra Front) carried out a fierce assault against their allies from the Free Syrian Army's 1st Brigade of the Southern Front, seizing at least 3 bases inside the Barzeh and Tishreen districts of Damascus on Wednesday afternoon.

Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham reportedly confiscated a large amount supplies from the Free Syrian Army, including significant fuel reserves and ammunition used in the battle against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

No reason was given for the Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham attack on Wednesday; however, this jihadist group has recently carried out arbitrary arrests of Free Syrian Army fighters inside several areas in northern Syria.