BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham group suffered another setback, Sunday, when a large faction defected from the jihadist coalition in favor of joining rival Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham.

The Ansar Al-Shariyah Regiment, which operates mostly in northern Hama, released a statement on Sunday that confirmed their defection from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham to Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham.

Ansar Al-Shariyah’s defection on Sunday marks the third time in four weeks that a jihadist faction has ditched the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham coalition for Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham in the Hama and Idlib governorates.

According to a military source in Damascus, the defections might be linked to the upcoming Astana Peace Talks, where HTS could be designated as a terrorist group by the Syrian opposition delegation.