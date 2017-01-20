BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) - The jihadist rebels of Jund Al-Aqsa (Al-Qaeda franchise) and Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham clashed again in the Idlib Governorate, marking the end of this brief period of peace.

According to local rebel activists, Jund Al-Aqsa carried out a surprise attack in the Jabal Al-Zawiyah area of rural Idlib on Friday, targeting a Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham prison that was holding 13 of their members.

Jund Al-Aqsa's surprise attack on this prison paid off, as they managed to free 13 of their members while also seizing a large cache of weapons from Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham in the village of Qaminas.

These two rebel factions are no strangers to infighting, as they both have engaged in their share of attacks against one another in both Idlib and Hama.

1 Comment on "Trouble in jihadist paradise as rival factions battle in Idlib"

Ahrar al-Sham grupo importante de terroristas apoyados por Arabia Saudita, Qatar y Turquía. según la inteligencia Alemana Ahrar Al-Sahm a recibido armas de Turquía, prueba de todo ello son los comunicados que publica este grupo terrorista..

