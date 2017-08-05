BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 A.M.) – The infighting between the two largest jihadist groups has resurfaced once again, following an attack launched by the Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants on an Ahrar Al-Sham base in east Idlib.

According to claims made by opposition activists on Friday night, HTS attacked the bases of the Ahrar Al-Sham affiliated “Jaysh Al-Fateheen” group in eastern Idlib and northeastern Hama yesterday, resulting in a series of intense clashes that are still ongoing.

In addition to storming Jaysh Al-Fateheen’s bases, HTS militants also attack the group’s positions inside the town of Tahtaya near the Idlib-Hama axis.

This latest round of infighting comes just days after an agreement was reached between HTS and Ahrar Al-Sham to stop the clashes between their groups.