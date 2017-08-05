BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 A.M.) – The infighting between the two largest jihadist groups has resurfaced once again, following an attack launched by the Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants on an Ahrar Al-Sham base in east Idlib.

According to claims made by opposition activists on Friday night, HTS attacked the bases of the Ahrar Al-Sham affiliated “Jaysh Al-Fateheen” group in eastern Idlib and northeastern Hama yesterday, resulting in a series of intense clashes that are still ongoing.

In addition to storming Jaysh Al-Fateheen’s bases, HTS militants also attack the group’s positions inside the town of Tahtaya near the Idlib-Hama axis.

This latest round of infighting comes just days after an agreement was reached between HTS and Ahrar Al-Sham to stop the clashes between their groups.

 

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  34 Russian soldiers killed-in-action across Syria since intervention began: Kremlin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

2 Comments on "Trouble in jihadist paradise as HTS attacks Ahrar Al-Sham group in east Idlib"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Bill Purkayastha
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Rate Article :
     

Good boys! Keep murdering each other.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 12:01
Floriangeyer
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Floriangeyer
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Its rather like watching rats in a barrel 🙂

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 14:04
wpDiscuz