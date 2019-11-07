BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham stormed the town of Kafr Takharim in northern Idlib this morning after Faylaq Al-Sham refused to hand in some wanted militants.
According to local reports, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham began their attack by launching heavy artillery into Kafr Takharim; they would follow this up by storming Faylaq Al-Sham’s positions inside this Idlib Governorate town.
The two militant factions are currently involved in a fierce exchange at Kafr Takharim at this time; however, no further details have been released.
In the past, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham has proven to be a major obstacle for other militant groups in Idlib, as they have captured several areas across the governorate, despite the fact they have fought alongside one another in battles against the government.
