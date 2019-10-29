BEIRUT, LÍBANO (5:15 P.M.) – Las fuerzas armadas rusas y turcas fueron filmadas el martes en un cruce cerca de la frontera turco-siria.
Las dos fuerzas fueron filmadas compartiendo un saludo amistoso antes de discutir la seguridad fronteriza y su coordinación en esta zona segura.
Como parte del nuevo acuerdo de Sochi que se estableció a principios de este mes, las fuerzas armadas rusas y turcas se desplegarán en la frontera siria para garantizar la seguridad de la región y aliviar las preocupaciones de Ankara sobre las actividades ‘terroristas’ que tienen lugar allí.
Ankara lanzó previamente una ofensiva orientada a expulsar a las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias (SDF) y las Unidades de Protección Popular (YPG) lideradas por los kurdos de la región fronteriza.
El régimen turco considera a ambos grupos kurdos como ramificaciones del proscrito Partido de los Trabajadores del Kurdistán (PKK), que estuvo involucrado en una larga guerra contra el ejército turco en la última parte del siglo XX.
