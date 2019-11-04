BEIRUT, LÍBANO (12:30 p.m.) – Varios vehículos blindados pertenecientes a la Coalición de los EE. UU. Fueron filmados viajando entre las ciudades de Rmeilan y Al-Qahtania en el noreste de Al-Hasakah el pasado fin de semana.
Según Ruptly, las fuerzas estadounidenses viajaban cerca de los campos petroleros de Saida junto a las Unidades de Protección Popular (YPG).
“Las imágenes también muestran grupos de militantes de YPG [Unidades de Protección del Pueblo Kurdo] que custodian la estación petrolera de Saida. El ejército de los Estados Unidos anunció en octubre que fortalecería su presencia militar en el este de Siria para proteger los campos petroleros de caer potencialmente en manos de uno mismo. -proclamado Estado Islámico (IS; anteriormente ISIS / ISIL) “, informó Ruptly.
