Las tropas estadounidenses han secuestrado a dos sirios de su hogar en la provincia nororiental de Hasakah, dijo el martes el canal de televisión Al-Ikhbariya.
Las fuerzas estadounidenses fueron desplegadas desde un helicóptero directamente a una casa en el sur de la provincia y detuvieron a dos hermanos, afirmó la emisora.
No hubo información inmediata sobre quiénes eran los hermanos.
Estados Unidos anunció la retirada de las tropas en octubre, poco antes del inicio de una ofensiva transfronteriza turca, pero el ejército estadounidense dijo más tarde que varios cientos de fuerzas se quedarían en el noreste para asegurar los campos petroleros.
