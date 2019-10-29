BEIRUT, LÍBANO (4:45 p.m.) – La Agencia de Noticias Anna publicó el martes una nueva foto que muestra a un soldado del ejército árabe sirio sosteniendo un nuevo rifle de fabricación rusa en el noroeste de Siria.
En la imagen publicada por Anna News, se puede ver al soldado del ejército sirio sosteniendo un rifle de asalto AK-105 de fabricación rusa, mientras que también usa un nuevo equipo entregado por el ejército ruso.
#Syria #Russia #Turkey #Idlib #Hama #Latakia #Aleppo
Военнослужащий сирийской армии и его обвес для фотосета
Военнослужащий сирийской армии с автоматом АК-105 и в бронежелете бойца одного из российских специальных подразделений, передовая провинции Идлиб. pic.twitter.com/NioF8U15xQ
— ANNA-News (@annanews_info) October 29, 2019
Las Fuerzas Armadas rusas entregaron recientemente un gran lote de armas y equipo militar al Tartous de Siria, mientras el ejército se prepara para iniciar la segunda parte de su ofensiva Idlib.
