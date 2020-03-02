Libyan pro-government forces walk next to their vehicle mounted with a machine gun on May 18, 2016 in Abu Grein, south of Libya's third city Misrata, a day after Libya's unity government recaptured the area from the Islamic State (IS) group. four of the Bodies of The organization of the Islamic State (Daash) in a truck in Abu Qurayn About 300 km east of the Libyan capital Tripoli , on May 18, 2016. The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces said on Facebook that they recaptured Abu Grein strategic crossroads, where the coastal highway meets the main road south into the desert interior on May 17, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / MAHMUD TURKIA

The Tripoli-based government will soon try to push back Khalifa Haftar’s eastern forces, who have been attacking the capital Tripoli for months, Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha has said.

“The GNA (Government of National Accord) and its forces do not want to see Tripoli subject to shelling every day and it will move these forces [of Haftar] away from Tripoli,” Bashagha told Reuters late on Sunday.

Bombardment around the capital has intensified in recent days, and shelling has repeatedly closed the capital’s only functioning airport at Mitiga, held by the GNA. The escalation is the most serious since the announcement of a ceasefire on January 12.

Asked if the GNA would begin a military offensive in the coming days, Bashagha said “definitely.”

 

Source: RT

