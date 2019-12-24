BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00) – The leader of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, Fayez al-Sarraj, said on Monday that Tripoli is currently interested in bringing Turkish tanks and drones to Libya.

Al-Sarraj’s remarks came during an interview with the Italian newspaper “Corriere della Sera”, in which he spoke about the objections of some to the agreement with Turkey.

Al-Sarraj said: “Whoever objects to the security memorandum of understanding signed with Turkey can resort to justice and international law.”

“Libya and Turkey are two members of the United Nations, and they have legitimate, independent and sovereign governments, and the signing of this memorandum is one of our rights,” he continued.

“Do some people think that Libya is a weak country? We do not accept pressure or manipulation,” he added.

Turkish Tanks

Al-Sarraj mentioned the military support that the Tripoli government hopes to receive, saying, “The Libyan government has no alternative but to seek military assistance from Turkey.”

“We are interested in obtaining tanks and drones – what did you expect, excuse me, do we not get Turkish tanks and drones so our government stands idly by, while we see the destruction of the capital, Tripoli, in front of our eyes and see blood everywhere? You wanted us to stand idly by and see the capital of Libya occupied?”

“Anyone who criticizes us must first ask himself what he would have done if they were us, and they will see if they have a replacement or not.”

“We are sure of the victory, and we will finally see who has the right to negotiate the future of Libya, and who is the aggressor who will be tried internationally.”

Turkey and Libya signed two memorandums of understanding on November 27, relating to security and military cooperation and the designation of maritime jurisdiction.

