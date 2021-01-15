BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov held a meeting with the Pakistani ambassador to Azerbaijan, Bilal Hai, on Friday to discuss the possibility of conducting joint military exercises between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan.

A statement by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense stated: “During the meeting, the two sides confirmed that the military relations meet the interests of the two countries, and that it is important to intensify efforts in this direction so that, special forces exchange experiences and other things. ”

According to the statement, the two sides exchanged views on prospects for developing cooperation between the two countries in the military , technical, education and other fields.

