Toyota’s TNGA global architecture has come to form the basis of most medium-sized Toyotas launched in recent years, with the likes of Corolla and CH-R shifting onto a platform variant called ‘GA-C’ and larger vehicles such as the Camry and Rav4 moving over to the ‘GA-K’ platform.

Now that we’ve familiarised you with Toyota’s latest platform jargon, it’s time to introduce you to a new smaller variant of the TNGA architecture, which will be called ‘GA-B’. Toyota says this platform will underpin its next generation of small cars, and although it hasn’t mentioned any specific model names, the Yaris is the most obvious candidate that comes to mind.

Like many of the best modern platforms, GA-B is modular and was designed to emphasise space efficiency and torsional rigidity, while also aiming for a lower centre of gravity.

The platform can accommodate a variety of wheelbase lengths, vehicle heights and track widths, while also giving designers more freedom than was the case with traditional platforms, as Toyota explains:

“The TNGA philosophy positions non-visible components to simplify vehicle design in key areas. As a result, vehicle designers will have the freedom to give each new GA-B model a visually distinctive and individual look with a low stance and appealing proportions.”

The GA-B platform also uses various smart packaging techniques to maximise interior space for occupants.

Engineers also placed an emphasis on creating a “confident” and “natural” driving sensation, through a number of design methods, including the placement of the driver’s seat as low, and as far back towards the centre of the car as possible. This also allows for the steering wheel to be positioned closer to the driver at an optimised angle.

Furthermore, advanced joining technologies aim to create high levels of underbody rigidity, while also keeping weight and cost in check.