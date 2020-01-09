Although no one died in the Iranian missile strikes on US bases in Iraq, in part due to advance warning from Tehran, the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said he personally believed that Iran intended otherwise.

“I believe, based on what I saw and what I know, that [the strikes] were intended to cause structural damage, destroy vehicles and equipment and aircraft, and to kill personnel,” Army General Mark Milley told reporters on Wednesday.

“That’s my own personal assessment,” he added. “But the analytics is in the hands of professional intelligence analysts. So they’re looking at that.”

Milley did not elaborate whether those were the same analysts who “assessed” the truthfulness of the now-debunked ‘Russiagate,’ or the equally phantom existence of Iraqi weapons of mass destruction, used to justify the 2003 invasion.

The overnight attacks on Al-Asad airbase and Erbil involved over a dozen ballistic missiles, fired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in revenge for the US drone strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani, one of the IRGC’s top commanders.

The Iraqi government confirmed that it had received advance warning about the strikes from Iran, enabling US troops to take precautionary measures and activate their “finest in the world” air defenses. No lives were lost as a result.

Source: RT

