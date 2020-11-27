A high-ranking nuclear physicist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, has been assassinated in Iran’s Damavand County, Rajanews reported Friday. According to the news outlet, medics’ attempts to resuscitate Fakhrizadeh were unsuccessful.

Iranian social media users shared photos and videos from the alleged scene of the assassination, claiming they heard an explosion and a barrage of fire in the area.

Soon after the reports emerged, they were rejected by the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran who said that all scientists in the country’s nuclear industry were safe and in good health.

Source: Sputnik