Israeli defence authorities and national army leaders held a security meeting in Tel Aviv on Friday after Iran’s top Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike at Bagdad International Airport.

The photographs show Israeli Minister of Defence Naftali Bennett and Chief of Israel Defence Forces Aviv Kochavi meeting with top security officials to assess the situation. Members of the security cabinet were instructed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to give public comments on the event.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu cut his visit to Greece short and returned to Israel due to the incident. Israeli Premier praised the US military move and stated his country “stands with the United Stated in its righteous struggle.”

The Pentagon released a statement confirming the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said: “severe revenge awaits the criminals” behind the attack.

Credit Ruptly

