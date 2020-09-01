BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The state-owned Anadolu Agency quoted the Turkish Interior Minister as saying that the “Emir of ISIS in Turkey” had been arrested, and dangerous plots were uncovered.

“A senior leader in ISIS has been arrested,” Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu tweeted on Tuesday morning

Soylu thanked the Turkish security teams who managed to arrest the alleged emir.

No further details were released at this time.