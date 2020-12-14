BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – The Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Muhammad Bagheri, said this week that Iran is planning to avenge the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, pointing out that the Islamic Republic will decide when it is appropriate.

During his visit to the family of Fakhrizadeh, Major General Bagheri stressed that “the great Satan America and the Zionist entity will pay for this crime,” claiming that Iran’s enemies have not been content with sleep and have always lived in anxiety, turmoil and panic since the assassination of Fakhrizadeh, the Fars News Agency reported.

He said, “Colleagues and students of the martyr Fakhrizadeh will continue his path with the blessing of his sincere efforts, whose presence caused panic and upset the system of domination and arrogance.”

This comes after the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Khamenei, awarded the nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, and a high-ranking military medal .

The Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated last month, after his car was targeted near the capital, Tehran. The Iranian government accused Israel of carrying out the assassination, while the Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani, promised to respond in a timely manner to the assassination of the prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei called for an investigation into the assassination, stressing at the same time the necessity of inflicting final punishment on the perpetrators and leaders of this crime.