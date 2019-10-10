With a Turkish military operation in Syria in full swing, tires are being burned across the north-eastern city of Qamishli in order to reduce visibility for Turkish warplanes, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The operation affected a number of Syrian border areas, including the village of Senyurt in Mardin province, where residents were evacuated due to Turkish shelling on Wednesday.

A partial evacuation also took place in the province’s Nusaybin area after at least three people were injured by Turkish airstrikes; the situation in the area remains unstable, according to the Sputnik correspondent.

The developments come after Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to “open doors” for 3.5 million Syrian refugees to Europe if the EU decides to refer to the Turkish military operation in northeast Syria as an occupation.

He insisted that Turkey’s military operation would help strengthen Syria’s territorial integrity by containing Kurdish forces’ drive to control the Arab country’s northeastern areas.

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements