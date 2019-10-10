With a Turkish military operation in Syria in full swing, tires are being burned across the north-eastern city of Qamishli in order to reduce visibility for Turkish warplanes, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The operation affected a number of Syrian border areas, including the village of Senyurt in Mardin province, where residents were evacuated due to Turkish shelling on Wednesday.

A partial evacuation also took place in the province’s Nusaybin area after at least three people were injured by Turkish airstrikes; the situation in the area remains unstable, according to the Sputnik correspondent.

The developments come after Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to “open doors” for 3.5 million Syrian refugees to Europe if the EU decides to refer to the Turkish military operation in northeast Syria as an occupation.

He insisted that Turkey’s military operation would help strengthen Syria’s territorial integrity by containing Kurdish forces’ drive to control the Arab country’s northeastern areas.

 

Source: Sputnik

Oh poor Kurds, those are modern airplanes what do you think you will achieve with this desparete useless measers?! And the Russian told you what will happens to you if you don’t trus them. Oh well…you mast eat the cake you made it for yourselfs!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-10 22:10
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

SDF has a 100k+ personnel now… Won’t be a piece of cake

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-11 01:17
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Turkey barcode starts by 868 or 869. Boycott Turkish goods!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-11 01:15
Peter Wallace
Member
Master
Upvoted
Commenter
Peter Wallace
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

So the tyre smoke will be used as markers to aid bombing , well done. What happens when they run out of tyres. Get people out there with torches to blind the pilots ..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-11 02:16