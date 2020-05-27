BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday that said it “time has come” to confront the U.S. policy of waging wars.
“Unfortunately, hundreds of thousands of soldiers have been killed in wars caused by utilitarian rationality and the inexhaustible greed of American leaders,” they said in a tweet on their official Twitter page.
They added that “the mechanisms of the American war left nothing but massacres, destruction and brutality, and the time has come, coinciding with the commemoration of the millions of lives that have been lost, that the policies of violence and the fabrication of American wars be confronted.”
The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s tweet was posted on the occasion of “Memorial Day” in the United States, which is commemoration of those who lost their lives in the line of duty.
