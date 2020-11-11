BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – A spokesman for the federal government of Ethiopia announced on Tuesday that the Ethiopian Military Northern Command complex in the capital of the Tigray region has fallen into the hands of local forces.
“They managed to take control of the entire complex in Mekelle because we did not have enough weapons and personnel there,” Radwan Hussain, spokesman for the newly formed Emergency Task Force for the Tigray conflict, said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.
In the same context, an official in the eastern Sudanese state of Kassala said that about 2,500 Ethiopians have crossed the border into Sudan during the past two days, fleeing the fighting in their country.
Al-Sir Khaled, Director of the Office of the Sudanese Refugee Commission in the state, added that the number is increasing around the clock, and that these people need shelter, medical treatment and food, and there is a great shortage of that. He expected an increase in the flow of refugees if the conflict continues.
At the same time, Ethiopian media said that federal forces took control of an airport in the Tigray region in the northern part of the country, during an attack on local leaders who challenged the authority of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed .
Hundreds were killed in the escalating conflict, which some fear could descend into civil war in light of intense hostility between the Tigrayans and the government of Abiy Ahmed, who belongs to the Oromo people, which forms the majority of Ethiopia’s population.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.