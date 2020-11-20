BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – On Friday, the Ethiopian government announced that “the rebel forces in the Tigray region launched a missile attack on the city of Bahr Dar in the Amhara region.”

The government office in Tigray posted on Facebook, “The illegal Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigrayans launched a missile attack at about 1:40 A.M. on Bahr Dar … The missiles did not damage Bahr Dar.”

The attack did not cause any damage, Reuters reported.

The Popular Front fired three shells at Bahr Dar, from the city of Mek’ele, where the rest of the Tigray region was under the control of the Ethiopian Defense Forces, according to what was reported by the Ethiopian Burkina newspaper.

The Popular Front posted on Facebook: “The fascist forces of Abiy Ahmed and Asayas Afwerki wounded many students and other innocent people at the Melis Academy University in Mek’ele city and elsewhere.”

No further details were released.