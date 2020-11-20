BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – On Friday, the Ethiopian government announced that “the rebel forces in the Tigray region launched a missile attack on the city of Bahr Dar in the Amhara region.”
The government office in Tigray posted on Facebook, “The illegal Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigrayans launched a missile attack at about 1:40 A.M. on Bahr Dar … The missiles did not damage Bahr Dar.”
The attack did not cause any damage, Reuters reported.
The Popular Front fired three shells at Bahr Dar, from the city of Mek’ele, where the rest of the Tigray region was under the control of the Ethiopian Defense Forces, according to what was reported by the Ethiopian Burkina newspaper.
The Popular Front posted on Facebook: “The fascist forces of Abiy Ahmed and Asayas Afwerki wounded many students and other innocent people at the Melis Academy University in Mek’ele city and elsewhere.”
No further details were released.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.