BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Chairman of the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front, Debretsion Gebremichael, announced on Sunday that his forces bombed the airport of the Eritrean capital, Asmara, on Saturday night, he told the Reuters News Agency.

Gebremichael also said that his forces were responsible for the bombing of the Eritrean city of Massawa, pointing out that “his forces are fighting Eritrean forces alongside the Ethiopian forces, on several fronts.

This latest escalation comes just days after the Ethiopian Armed Forces launched an attack on the troubled northern Tigray region.

The United Nations, along with the African Union and humanitarian organizations, expressed concern about the possibility of the fighting spreading to other areas in Ethiopia and destabilizing the Horn of Africa region, warning of the deterioration of the humanitarian situation there.

The commander of the rebel forces in Tigray said on November 10th that Eritrea had sent units to Ethiopia to support the federal forces.