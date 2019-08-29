BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Syrian military’s elite Tiger Forces have been renamed and placed under the command of the army’s central command, a communique said on Thursday.
According to the communique, the Tiger Forces have been renamed Division 25 Special Mission Forces.
Despite being renamed and put under the command of the military, the new division will retain their commander Major General Suheil Al-Hassan and their other officers.
The Tiger Forces first emerged in the Syrian War during the Hama, Aleppo, and eastern Homs battles; they would prove to be one of the most effective units in the military.
Some of their notable operations include lifting the sieges on the Aleppo Central Prison and Deir Ezzor city, along with retaking East Ghouta, Khan Sheikhoun, east Aleppo, Palmyra, and Al-Sukhneh.
As of now, the Division 25 Special Mission Forces are on the offensive at the key town of Ta’manah in southern Idlib.
If they are successful in taking control of Ta’manah, the Division 25 Special Mission Forces will likely be moved to the Al-Ghaab Plain front, where they will help the Republican Guard retake the northern part of this rural region.
