BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The commander of the elite Tiger Forces, Major General Suheil Al-Hassan, was recently filmed flying over the recently captured territories in the northern Hama and southern Idlib regions.
During his flight over the recently captured territories, the Tiger Forces commanded was filmed flying over the Turkish military’s observation post in the town of Morek.
The Tiger Forces managed to impose full control over the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun and militant-held northern Hama pocket after a short operation that started earlier this month.
Since the capture of these areas, the Syrian Arab Army has halted their military operations in the Idlib Governorate as they prepare for a new offensive in northwestern Syria.
