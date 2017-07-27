BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:50 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) elite Tiger Forces, supported by pro-government tribal militias and further backed up with heavy round-the-clock airstrikes, continue to advance against ISIS in southeast Raqqa Governorate, now approaching to within a few kilometers of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

Today, the Tiger Forces secured all hilltops in the area between the towns of al-Sabkha and Abu Hammad. By this advance, the Tiger Forces now have fire control over the towns of al-Sabkha, Shuraydah, al-Jabali and Ghanim al-Ali which are all situated along the farming belt which straggles the western bank of the Euphrates River.

According to military sources exclusive to Al-Masdar News, the aforementioned towns are already as good as liberated since the Tiger Forces have established full fire control over them. The sources added that it is now just a matter of time before Syrian soldiers enter the towns and officially declare them liberated.

Once this string of settlements is secured, the next target for the Tiger Forces and tribal fighters will be the strategic town of Ma’adan which represents the final ISIS stronghold in Raqqa Governorate.

After Ma’adan is liberated, the SAA and its allies will officially reach the provincial border between the Raqqa and Deir Ezzor Governorates.

Discuss

Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
al-Sabkha, Shuraydah, al-Jabali and Ghanim al-Ali

Isolate them in this cities by seizing Hammad.and Muqla Saghir, so they cannot move.
Except VBIED, but SAA should be ready.
That would be the first step to seize Ma’adan.
Seized or not it will be 60 km to reach the poor city od Deir Eizzor.

27/07/2017 22:10
