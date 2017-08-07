DAMASCUS, SYRIA (11:15 P.M.) – After a brief hiatus, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) resumed their Euphrates Wrath campaign in full force on Monday, securing a number of Raqqa’s residential areas from the Islamic State.

Advancing on three axes in the same time, the Kurdish-led SDF managed to impose full control over the Karim district, thus establishing an important foothold in western Raqqa.

In addition, the US-backed SDF finally overran the southern Hisham Ibn Abdulmalik district on Monday after ISIS militants had fought back for over two weeks.

However, the largest advance today took place on the northeastern flank where Kurdish forces took control of most of the Rameleh district. During this assault, two schools, a sheep market and the local mosque were captured.

In total, 16 ISIS members were killed on Monday, a military source told Al-Masdar News.

Some 2,000 jihadist insurgents are estimated to be held up in downtown Raqqa, many of whom are volunteering as suicide bombers due to the hopeless situation.

At the moment, the city is split roughly 50/50 between ISIS and the SDF.

