BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:15 P.M.) – Three Russian and Syrian helicopters landed at the Brigade 137 Base on Tuesday, marking the first time in several days that any aircraft has safely arrived at this military installation.

According to a military source in Deir Ezzor, the three helicopters landed during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, delivering d necessary supplies to the soldiers at the front-lines.

Previously, due to security concerns, the Syrian Arab Army’s High Command had prohibited military aircraft from attempting to land at either the 137th Brigade Base and Deir Ezzor Airport.

Advertisement

However, the situation has been steadily getting better in the Deir Ezzor Governorate after reinforcements arrived to help drive back the swarming Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists.

While the Deir Ezzor Airport still remains besieged, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to cutoff the terrorist group’s assault on the northern flank of this military installation.

Share this article:































