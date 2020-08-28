BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – On Thursday, the Security Media Cell in Iraq announced that three Katyusha rockets had fallen inside the Green Zone of Baghdad.

The cell said in a statement on Twitter: “Three Katyusha rockets landed in one of the empty squares inside the Green Zone in Baghdad, without any significant losses.”

The cell added that it “was found that it launched from the Al-Baiji area, west of the capital.”

سقوط ثلاثة صواريخ نوع كاتيوشا قبل قليل في إحدى الساحات الفارغة داخل المنطقة الخضراء ببغداد، دون خسائر تذكر، حيث تبين أن انطلاقها كان من منطقة البيجية غربي العاصمة. — خلية الإعلام الأمني🇮🇶 (@SecMedCell) August 27, 2020

It is noteworthy that the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, which includes government buildings and foreign diplomatic missions, has recently been exposed to a series of Katyusha rocket attacks.