BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – At least 3 missiles fell inside the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, where foreign diplomatic missions are locate, including the U.S. embassy.

Following the fall of the missiles, the U.S. military activated their emergency sirens and Iraqi security forces reportedly arrived on the scene to help alleviate the situation.

One of the sources mentioned that a missile landed in the vicinity of the British embassy; however, no damage was reported.

For its part, the Iraqi security forces said in a press release, that “a Katyusha rocket landed on an empty house inside the Green Zone in Baghdad.”

The security forces added: “Information indicates that this missile was launched from the Idrisi neighborhood of Palestine Street, and its fall resulted in minor damage to the wall of the house.”

No group has claimed responsibility for this attack.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Green Zone in central Baghdad, which includes government headquarters and embassies, including the American and British embassies, is exposed from time to time to rocket and mortar shelling, sometimes leading to deaths, injuries and material damage.

