BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Iranian border guards announced on Friday that three of its soldiers were killed in an armed clash in the northwestern district of Sardasht.

The social aide to the border guards in West Azerbaijan province, Colonel Muhammad Fakry, said that these three soldiers were killed by “bad guys” while they were implementing a border patrol, vowing to reveal the details of the incident later.

For years, Iran has faced Kurdish separatists using bases in the Kurdistan region of Iraq to launch attacks on the territory of the Islamic Republic.

These separatist factions are often associated with the PJAK, a group that is associated with the Turkey-based Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

