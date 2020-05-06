BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran mourned the death of three of its soldiers, who were killed yesterday during a clash with an “anti-revolutionary terrorist cell” that took place in the northwestern Kurdistan region, near the border with Iraq.
In a statement, according to the semi-official Tasnim Agency, the Revolutionary Guards confirmed that one of its members who had been killed in the clash in the Diwandra district was an officer with the rank of colonel named Shakiba Salimi.
The statement said the IRGC also killed a number of “terrorist cell elements”, without revealing their number and other additional details about the incident.
The IRGC is scheduled to hold the funeral of the three dead today, taking into account the health rules and social measures imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
No further details were released by the IRGC.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.