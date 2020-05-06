BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran mourned the death of three of its soldiers, who were killed yesterday during a clash with an “anti-revolutionary terrorist cell” that took place in the northwestern Kurdistan region, near the border with Iraq.

In a statement, according to the semi-official Tasnim Agency, the Revolutionary Guards confirmed that one of its members who had been killed in the clash in the Diwandra district was an officer with the rank of colonel named Shakiba Salimi.

The statement said the IRGC also killed a number of “terrorist cell elements”, without revealing their number and other additional details about the incident.

The IRGC is scheduled to hold the funeral of the three dead today, taking into account the health rules and social measures imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

No further details were released by the IRGC.

