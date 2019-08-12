BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:35 A.M.) – Three high-ranking jihadist commanders from Jaysh Al-Ahrar were killed during the heavy clashes in southern Idlib this past weekend, opposition activists reported on Sunday.

According to opposition social media pages, the commanders of Jaysh Al-Ahrar were killed during the battle for Sukayk in southern Idlib on Saturday.

The three commanders of Jaysh Al-Ahrar were identified as Abu Musa’ab Al-Tunisi (Tunisian national), Abu Sateef Al-Binishi, and Abu Qatadah Al-Homsi.

The jihadist rebels attempted to regain the strategic hilltop of Tal Sukayk on Saturday, but they were unable to break through the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) lines after several hours of battle.

These personnel losses would later play a major factor in the jihadist defeat at the second battle of Sukayk, as the Syrian Arab Army was able to take the town with relative ease once the jihadist attack failed.

Sukayk was first captured by the jihadist forces in 2015 and it later became the scene of several front-line battles between the Syrian Arab Army and militants.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Syrian military hammers foreign jihadists in northeast Latakia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

3
Discuss

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Long Live SyriaAssad must stayDaeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Excellent job. Hope for the 3 soon. Enjoy 🙂

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-12 11:53
Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Tunisi, Binishi, and Homsi all are now finishi 🙂

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-12 12:49
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Good riddance.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-12 10:41