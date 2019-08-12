BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:35 A.M.) – Three high-ranking jihadist commanders from Jaysh Al-Ahrar were killed during the heavy clashes in southern Idlib this past weekend, opposition activists reported on Sunday.

According to opposition social media pages, the commanders of Jaysh Al-Ahrar were killed during the battle for Sukayk in southern Idlib on Saturday.

The three commanders of Jaysh Al-Ahrar were identified as Abu Musa’ab Al-Tunisi (Tunisian national), Abu Sateef Al-Binishi, and Abu Qatadah Al-Homsi.

The jihadist rebels attempted to regain the strategic hilltop of Tal Sukayk on Saturday, but they were unable to break through the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) lines after several hours of battle.

These personnel losses would later play a major factor in the jihadist defeat at the second battle of Sukayk, as the Syrian Arab Army was able to take the town with relative ease once the jihadist attack failed.

Sukayk was first captured by the jihadist forces in 2015 and it later became the scene of several front-line battles between the Syrian Arab Army and militants.

