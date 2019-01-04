Tens of thousands of North Korean citizens, as well as senior regime officials, attended a mass rally in Pyongyang on Friday to demonstrate their support for the goals set out by the country’s leader Kim Jong-un in his New Year address.

The event was held in the city’s vast Kim Il-sung Square and featured speeches from North Korean leaders encouraging support for the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea and its leader Kim Jong-un.

In Kim’s televised speech on Tuesday, he reiterated his willingness to engage with the United States and South Korea on the subject of denuclearization, and focused on the need for economic development and modernisation within North Korea.

