Thousands of people gathered in Aleppo’s Saadallah al-Jabiri Square on Tuesday to condemn Iranian Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani’s assassination by the US at Baghdad airport on Friday.

People can be seen burning Israeli flags as well as carrying around a symbolic coffin for Soleimani as well as chanting.

Soleimani’s killing has sparked international condemnation with rallies and protests taking place around the world.

Dozens of people were reportedly killed and injured during a stampede in the general’s hometown of Kerman on Tuesday, as mourners turned up in droves for the funeral procession. According to Kerman’s forensic office, 50 people were killed and hundreds were injured.

Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad’s airport on Friday.

US actions have been criticised internationally with NATO, Israel and the UK being among those officially stating they were not involved in the attack.

Credit: Ruptly

