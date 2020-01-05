BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – Thousands of people poured into the streets of Ahvaz, Iran on Sunday to bid farewell to the long-time commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, Major-General Qassem Soleimani.

Major-General Soleimani was killed on Thursday, January 2nd, while leaving the Baghdad International Airport that evening.

In addition to Soleimani, the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Shaabi), Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, was also killed by the U.S. drone strike.

