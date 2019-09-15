BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – Thousands of citizens on Sunday returned to the villages and towns that were retaken by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the northern Hama and southern Idlib regions, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

A SANA reporter said that thousands of citizens have returned to their villages and towns through Souran corridor, which is located in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate

The return of the displaced came due to the efforts exerted by the Syrian Arab Army for the return of all displaced to their villages and towns.

This comes just weeks after the Syrian Arab Army managed to retake several important areas in northern Hama and southern Idlib, including the city of Khan Sheikhoun and militant strongholds of Al-Latamnah and Kafr Zita.

