DAMASCUS, SYRIA (2: 55 P.M.) – Up to 6000 children in a recently-liberated East Ghouta town have returned to their schools after years of dropping out.

Even though most of the state schools in Saqba have been used by Islamist militants as headquarters and barracks, few survived the woes of 7-years war.

The Syrian government was quick enough to rehabilitate a number of schools and equip them with whatever it takes for  the educational process to be resumed.

Based on their salafist, ultra-conservative ideology, the al-Qaeda-affiliate Faylaq al-Rahman rebel group – which controlled Saqba among other towns in East Ghouta – banned state educational and made available only the religious teaching.

Discuss

lol in 2nd pic, kids are like “aww, vacation’s over”

