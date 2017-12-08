BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – Thousands of Jordanians took to the streets of ‘Amman on Friday to protest the decision by the U.S. President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

During their march in ‘Amman, the demonstrators demanded that their government cut all ties with Israel in protest of Donald Trump’s decision.

Jordan, which possesses the second largest Palestinian population in the world, is one of the few Arab states that have diplomatic relations with Israel.

Several other protests took place inside the Kingdom of Jordan, including demonstrations in Irbid and Karak.