BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The President of the Karabakh Republic, Araik Harutyunyan, said that the ongoing war against his republic is also a war against Iran.
In a press briefing held in the city of Stepanakert, capital of the Karabakh Republic, Harutyunyan said:
“I would like to announce that one of the parties targeted in this war is Iran, because the war is directed against this country as well.”
He added that the government of the republic is aware of the problems in the region, including the situation in northern Iran, without going into details.
Iran has been monitoring the situation in Karabakh closely, as they have shot down at least two drones that entered their territory in the last 48 hours.
According to the Iranian media, one of the drones was shot down in the city of Malekan, which is in the East Azerbaijan Province, while the other was shot down over the Arslan Heights in the Ardabil Province.
Iran borders both Armenia and Azerbaijan, but they have been accused of providing logistical support to Yerevan, despite their repeated denials about letting Russia transport weapons through their territory.
