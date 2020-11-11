BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 A.M.) – The Secretary of the National Security Council in the Karabakh Republic, Samuel Babayan, announced his resignation from his post in protest against the agreement to end the war in the region.

Babayan posted on Facebook: “In response to this and in protest against such criminal acts, I announce that I am relinquishing the highest honor and ending my powers as Secretary of the National Security Council (in Karabakh).”

Babayan considered the agreement of the leaders of Armenia and the Karabakh region to accept the agreement, “a unilateral decision,” considering that their words do not agree with the facts on the ground.

Babayan said last night that he “rushed to Parliament to put an end to this treacherous operation, but with the approval of the Karabakh President, the statement (about the ceasefire was published.”

Earlier, Karabagh President Araik Harutyunyan confirmed that the regional authorities had to stop fighting in order to save the republic after the deterioration of the field situation on the fronts, indicating that more casualties could have fallen due to the extension of hostilities to the depth, which would have led to disastrous consequences.

Source: RT