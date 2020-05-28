BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – The third Iranian fuel tanker reached the Venezuelan coast on Wednesday after making the long journey from the Persian Gulf region.
According to reports, the Iranian tanker, the ‘Petunia’, reached the Venezuelan shores on Wednesday morning after entering the territorial waters of the Bolivarian Republic the night before.
The Petunia was escorted by the Venezuelan Armed Forces until it was able to dock along the coast of the South American nation.
La @ArmadaFANB escolta al buque tanquero PETUNIA procedente de la República Islámica de Irán, siendo el tercer Buque cargado con combustible. @NicolasMaduro @vladimirpadrino @CeballosIchaso @PresidencialVE @PrensaFANB @Libertad020 @VTVcanal8 @dcabellor @ActualidadRT @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/QJZvAh4ExZ
— Armada Bolivariana (@ArmadaFANB) May 27, 2020
In addition to the arrival of the Petunia, another Iranian tanker is expected to arrive in Venezuela in the coming days, as the Islamic Republic continues to refuel their South American ally.
Once the fourth ship arrives, the last Iranian tanker is expected to reach the Venezuelan shores in early June.
On Wednesday, the Iranian ambassador to Caracas told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) that Venezuela had paid Iran in full for the fuel; however, he did not specify how it was paid.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.