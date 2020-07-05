BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – Another powerful explosion occurred in Iran, as the official news agency of the Islamic Republic reported a blast at the Madah Zarjan gas station in the city of Ahvaz, southwestern Iran.
“The explosion resulted from a fire in the station, which was caused by a blast at one of the power transformers in it,” the head of the fire department in the Ahvaz province, Ibrahim Kanbari, said, adding that “five fire trucks and 15 rescuers were sent to put out the fire, and there is no information about the area of the fire,” the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.
This incident is the third on Iranian soil in a week, as it was preceded by an explosion and a fire at the Sina medical center, which killed 19 people and injured 14 others, followed by an explosion at a nuclear reactor.
Source: IRNA
