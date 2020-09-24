BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Kraft, said on Wednesday that another Arab country would join the process of normalization with Israel within the next two days.

In statements to Al-Arabiya, Kraft said that another Arab nation will conduct a peace deal with Israel and more will quickly follow suit.

Kraft said that Washington hopes Saudi Arabia will sign a normalization agreement with Israel.

She added, “We will certainly welcome the fact that Saudi Arabia will be next (on the path of normalization), but what is important is that we focus on the agreements and do not allow the Iranian regime to exploit the good intentions of Bahrain, the Emirates or Israel.”

Some Israeli news outlets have speculated that either Oman, Morocco, or Sudan will be the next Arab League nation to sign a normalization agreement with Israel.

For its part, Israel’s Channel 13 quoted sources who said it was Sudanese, saying that the results of the talks between Sudan and the American delegation in Abu Dhabi were “very positive”, and that there is a great opportunity “in the near future” to announce the normalization of relations with Israel.

On Wednesday, the head of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, said that his discussions with American officials in the UAE dealt with several issues, including Arab peace with Israel, adding that the results of those talks will be presented to the institutions of the transitional government.