BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump defended his troop withdrawal from the Turkish-Syrian border this past weekend by stating that the Kurds didn’t aid the Allied Forces during World War II.

“The Kurds are fighting for their land,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. “And as somebody wrote in a very, very powerful article today: They didn’t help us in the Second World War, they didn’t help us with Normandy, as an example, they mention names of different battles… but they’re there to help us with their land.”

“In addition to that, we have spent tremendous amounts of money on helping the Kurds in terms of ammunition, in terms of weapons, in terms of money, in terms of pay,” he explained. “With all of that being said, we like the Kurds.”

According to the Sputnik News Agency, the U.S. President was apparently referring to Kurt Schlichter, an outspoken conservative commentator who praised Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Syrian-Turkish border in an earnest Tuesday column on Townhall.

“The Kurds helped destroy ISIS, true. It’s also true that the Kurds would have fought ISIS anyway, since the psycho caliphate was right next door,” Schlichter wrote. “Let’s be honest — the Kurds didn’t show up for us at Normandy or Inchon or Khe Sanh or Kandahar.”

