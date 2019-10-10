BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump defended his troop withdrawal from the Turkish-Syrian border this past weekend by stating that the Kurds didn’t aid the Allied Forces during World War II.

“The Kurds are fighting for their land,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. “And as somebody wrote in a very, very powerful article today: They didn’t help us in the Second World War, they didn’t help us with Normandy, as an example, they mention names of different battles… but they’re there to help us with their land.”

“In addition to that, we have spent tremendous amounts of money on helping the Kurds in terms of ammunition, in terms of weapons, in terms of money, in terms of pay,” he explained. “With all of that being said, we like the Kurds.”

According to the Sputnik News Agency, the U.S. President was apparently referring to Kurt Schlichter, an outspoken conservative commentator who praised Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Syrian-Turkish border in an earnest Tuesday column on Townhall.

“The Kurds helped destroy ISIS, true. It’s also true that the Kurds would have fought ISIS anyway, since the psycho caliphate was right next door,” Schlichter wrote. “Let’s be honest — the Kurds didn’t show up for us at Normandy or Inchon or Khe Sanh or Kandahar.”

 

Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Let's be honest, the Kurds are the biggest people on Earth (40 millions) with no nation for them, Schlichter is an imbecile! How would they had been able to help in Incheon or Normandy without an army! What a moron!

2019-10-10 13:08
Willy Van Damme
Guest
Willy Van Damme
Trump forgot. The PKK/YPG did send a division to help George Washington during the war of Independence. And I got proof: internet photo's from Bellingcat. And that's the most trustworthy source in the world.

2019-10-10 15:15
Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
Good Lessons the Kurds just Learnt. Don't trust any one. I don't know what the Turks will learn from the Americans.

2019-10-10 15:13
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Hmmmm… Didn't Trump dodged the draft?

2019-10-10 13:05